Nina Agdal isn't afraid to keep it real, and in a new heartfelt Instagram post, the six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is opening up about why she took a year off from modeling.

"Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry."

She goes on to describe an incident with a magazine she had been looking forwarded to collaborating with. They booked Nina for a photo shoot, then told her that they wouldn't run the story because she didn't fit into sample sizes and didn't look like the photos in her portfolio.

"A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with," Nina said in her Instagram post. "When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it 'did not reflect well on my talent' and 'did not fit their market,' the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false."

It's refreshing to hear Nina, or any model for that matter, openly discuss her frustration with the industry and the "paralyzing social anxiety" she felt as a result. As you can tell from the image above, Nina has nothing to apologize for and her message of finding ways to build each other up instead of contantly tearing each other down should serve as an inspiration to everybody.

See all of Nina's incredible images from SI Swimsuit 2017:

