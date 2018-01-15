You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!
We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!
Next up is Kate Wasley. This Aussie beauty has been modeling for almost two years and is one half of the dynamic duo that makes up the brains (and beauty!) behind the empowering Any Body blog.
We've already revealed that Kate is one of the members of our incredible SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, but we still wanted to show off her beautiful photos from casting call week. Can you blame us?!
Can't get enough of Kate? See some of her career highlights below:
✨Confidence✨ I often get asked how I have the confidence to wear a bikini... which I guess I can take one of two ways, I could take offence, because well, it's asked as if I shouldn't I have the confidence to wear a two piece OR I can take it as a compliment because people aspire to have the confidence that I have... I choose to take the compliment and I choose to take life the same way, every morning I wake up and I look in the mirror and I see the things I love about myself, I see the things people compliment me on, I see the stretch marks and cellulite that society tells us are 'flaws' and I embrace them, I remember that everyone has things they don't particularly like about themselves and I know for a fact that if anyone shames your body that that's a ugly reflection of them and not you #LoveAnyBody #BodyPositive #Confident #LOVEYASELF