You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Kate Wasley. This Aussie beauty has been modeling for almost two years and is one half of the dynamic duo that makes up the brains (and beauty!) behind the empowering Any Body blog.

We've already revealed that Kate is one of the members of our incredible SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, but we still wanted to show off her beautiful photos from casting call week. Can you blame us?!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Kate? See some of her career highlights below:

