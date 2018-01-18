Vacation season is upon us, which means it’s time to get some hot new swimwear for those poolside parties and lazy beach days! Shop the five looks below to keep your bikini style on trend this season.

Fringe With Benefits

A little bit of fringe makes any bikini more fun! Pair this suit with a cute maxi skirt for the ideal beach-to-brunch look!

Fringed Bandeau Bikini Top by Agua De Coco, Available at modaoperandi.com, $440

Lay out in Lavender

Move over millennial pink, because this season is all about lavender! This one-piece will instantly make your tan pop and accentuate your curves in all the right ways.

Mermaid One-Piece by Blue Life, Available at revolve.com, $154

Blue Jean Beauty

Every girl needs her go-to pair of jeans, and now that applies to your bikinis, too! This off-the-shoulder piece is a perfect way to incorporate the the denim trend that's taking over this season.

Denim Inspired Bikini Set by Forever 21, Available at forever21.com, $48

Tulle’s Paradise

Tulle is not just for ballerinas anymore! This flirty swimsuit is perfect to flaunt around the resort.

Elastic Trim Dot Mesh Tulle Cupped Swimsuit by ASOS, Available at asos.com, $56

The American Dream

Americana is trending all over the spring runways! Break out those Fourth of July bikinis because it’s time to rock them all season long.

Reversible Stars Stripes Swimsuit by Bikini Lab, Available at asos.com, $67