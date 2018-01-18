Vacation season is upon us, which means it’s time to get some hot new swimwear for those poolside parties and lazy beach days! Shop the five looks below to keep your bikini style on trend this season.
Lay out in Lavender
Move over millennial pink, because this season is all about lavender! This one-piece will instantly make your tan pop and accentuate your curves in all the right ways.
Mermaid One-Piece by Blue Life, Available at revolve.com, $154
Blue Jean Beauty
Every girl needs her go-to pair of jeans, and now that applies to your bikinis, too! This off-the-shoulder piece is a perfect way to incorporate the the denim trend that's taking over this season.
Denim Inspired Bikini Set by Forever 21, Available at forever21.com, $48
Tulle’s Paradise
Tulle is not just for ballerinas anymore! This flirty swimsuit is perfect to flaunt around the resort.
Elastic Trim Dot Mesh Tulle Cupped Swimsuit by ASOS, Available at asos.com, $56
The American Dream
Americana is trending all over the spring runways! Break out those Fourth of July bikinis because it’s time to rock them all season long.
Reversible Stars Stripes Swimsuit by Bikini Lab, Available at asos.com, $67