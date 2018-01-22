Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls: Samaria Regalado

Get to know Samaria​ Regalado in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Call. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
January 23, 2018

You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them! 

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too! 

Next up is Southern belle Samaria Regalado. This Georgia peach has been modeling for the past four years and loves that her job takes her around the world! When she's not jet setting, you can find Samaria taking a hot yoga class or indulging in a chicken Alfredo pizza from Sal's. 

Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.

Can't get enough of Samaria? See some of her career highlights below: 

Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
@samariaregalado/Instagram
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
@samariaregalado/Instagram
@samariaregalado/Instagram
@samariaregalado/Instagram
@samariaregalado/Instagram
@samariaregalado/Instagram
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
@samariaregalado/Instagram
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
@samariaregalado/Instagram
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
Factor Chosen LA
@samariaregalado/Instagram
Samaria Regalado: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting

