Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls: Samaria Regalado

Next up is Southern belle Samaria​ Regalado. This Georgia peach has been modeling for the past four years and loves that her job takes her around the world! When she's not jet setting, you can find Samaria taking a hot yoga class or indulging in a chicken Alfredo pizza from Sal's.

