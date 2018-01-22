Chase. Robin. Alexis. Sailor. Raven. Georgia. Kate. Anne. Jasmyn. Olivia. Hunter. Ebonee. The gang's all here!

• Meet the 2018 SI Swimsuit Rookie Class: Chase Carter | Robin Holzken | Alexis Ren | Sailor Brinkley Cook | Raven Lyn | Georgia Gibbs |​ Kate Wasley | Anne de Paula | Jasmyn Wilkins | Oliva Culpo | Hunter McGrady | Ebonee Davis

And you know what that means...it's time for Rookie of the Year voting to begin! Over the past six months, we've introduced you to each member of the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and let us just say, it's not only one of the largest, but one of the sexiest to date.

Exercise your right to vote and cast your ballot for the rookie of your dreams! Can't get enough of Aussie babes Georgia Gibbs or Kate Wasley? Find yourself day-dreaming about Southern belle Jasmyn Wilkins? We are, too.

Since 2011, SI Swimsuit has let fans decide Rookie of the Year. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), and Bianca Balti (2017).

Voting is open now and runs through Feb. 2. SI Swimsuit fans can vote for their favorite rookie using the poll below. The winner will be announced leading up to the official launch of SI Swimsuit 2018!

