Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year Voting Starts Now!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year voting begins today. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
January 29, 2018

Chase. Robin. Alexis. Sailor. Raven. Georgia. Kate. Anne. Jasmyn. Olivia. Hunter. Ebonee. The gang's all here! 

• Meet the 2018 SI Swimsuit Rookie Class: Chase Carter |  Robin Holzken | Alexis Ren | Sailor Brinkley Cook | Raven Lyn | Georgia Gibbs |​ Kate Wasley | Anne de Paula | Jasmyn Wilkins | Oliva Culpo | Hunter McGrady | Ebonee Davis

And you know what that means...it's time for Rookie of the Year voting to begin! Over the past six months, we've introduced you to each member of the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and let us just say, it's not only one of the largest, but one of the sexiest to date. 

Exercise your right to vote and cast your ballot for the rookie of your dreams! Can't get enough of Aussie babes Georgia Gibbs or Kate Wasley? Find yourself day-dreaming about Southern belle Jasmyn Wilkins? We are, too. 

Since 2011, SI Swimsuit has let fans decide Rookie of the Year. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), and Bianca Balti (2017). 

Voting is open now and runs through Feb. 2. SI Swimsuit fans can vote for their favorite rookie using the poll below. The winner will be announced leading up to the official launch of SI Swimsuit 2018! 

Vote! Vote! Vote!

Chase Carter
Chase Carter
Ben Watts
Jasmyn Wilkins
Jasmyn Wilkins
Josie Clough
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Taylor Ballantyne
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Yu Tsai
Robin Holzken
Robin Holzken
Ben Watts
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren
Yu Tsai
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Raven Lyn
Raven Lyn
Yu Tsai
Ebonee Davis
Ebonee Davis
Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Wasley
Kate Wasley
Yu Tsai
Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Josie Clough
Yu Tsai
1 of 12
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie Class

