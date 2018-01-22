Almost a year has gone by since the last issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hit newsstands, and you know what that means...

SI Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit

The countdown to February is on! Over the past year, our editors have traveled to The Bahamas, Aruba, Belize and Nevis with some of the world's strongest and sexiest women. And judging by your reactions to this year's extraordinary rookie class, we're feeling confident that you're going to love what's to come!

SI Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit

We've got BFFs who double as body inclusivity advocates. We've got a social media guru who doubles as an activewear designer. And then there's our second-generation stunner who doubles as a photographer herself.

If that doesn't have you excited to see who else will be on the pages of SI Swimsuti 2018, we don't know what will!

See some of our favorite moments from our shoot in beautiful Nevis:

