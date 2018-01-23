Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Robin Holzken

Rookie of the Year voting begins next week! Before you cast your vote, spend some time getting to know the 12 members of our incredible rookie class. Next up is Robin Holzken!

SI Swimsuit: What’s the biggest difference between Holland and New York?

Robin Holzken: Growing up in Holland was great. Where I grew up everything was a lot more green and I miss that in New York. There were more cows and sheep where I grew up, you don’t get a lot of that New York. There’s also always something going on in New York, which can drive you crazy but also be really cool. Holland is a little bit more slow.

SD: What’s the best part about being a model?

RH: I really like to be in front of the camera. I get to be a different person every time, because I’m always given new characters. I love traveling, meeting new people, getting to know new people. That’s my favorite part.

SD: What’s the craziest thing you’ve done on a shoot?

RH: I had a shoot in Paris in once; they thought I looked like a fire & ice or something so they gave me dark makeup. And the photographer asked me to roar. He said, “Now roar.” I did, but then he said, “Okay, I need you to roar louder. Be the tiger. Feel the tiger.” Everyone was doing hand gestures. It was very weird.

SD: What would you be doing if you weren’t a model?

RH: I’ve always loved dogs. I love animals, and if I wasn’t modeling, I would be studying something with that right now. I wanted to have my own dog hotel, so people could go on vacation, and they give me their pets to look after.

SD: Do you read your Instagram comments?

RH: I do read the comments. I think everyone does. Sometimes it’s a lot, so I don’t read all, but when I’m bored I like to read through. The funniest one was somebody told me I look like Obama, that made me laugh. I guess it’s kind of compliment too that I look like the president? But I didn’t really see the resemblance.

SD: What’s it like being an immigrant in New York?

RH: I never feel out of place, especially in New York, it doesn’t matter how you dress or what you look like, people don’t care. They’ll give you looks in Holland but not here, but it’s a really cool thing that no one notices here. I think every where should be like that.

SD: How did you hear about the SI Swimsuit issue?

RH: When I came to America, I noticed the Swimsuit Issue everywhere. I just love the way they portrayed women,. It’s not just about the way they look, but their personalities also. I got the option to model and I was trying not to expect anything... It didn’t seem real to me. I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When my agent told me I got it, I was freaking out. When I was finally shooting and when it was really happening for me, I was screaming, I couldn’t believe it at first until I was shooting.

SD: How did you start your video series on YouTube?

RH: It’s funny, my vlog started because of Sports Illustrated, who asked me to do it. I tried and I was horrible at it. But my boyfriend told me to start doing it myself, so that’s how I’m doing it now. I think it shows a different side of myself, more than just photos, but what I like to do with my family and friends.

SD: What’s the biggest misconception about models?

RH: We’re all human beings and not arrogant! Sometimes when you’re a model, people expect right away that you’re not a nice person. We are nice people! We’re not only like what you see in our photos. We only show one side in photos, but we can be the total opposite of that. It makes sense if you look only at pictures, but there’s more to it.

