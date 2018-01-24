Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Jasmyn Wilkins

Rookie of the Year voting begins next week! Before you cast your vote, spend some time getting to know the 12 members of our incredible rookie class. Next up: Jasmyn Wilkins.

Sports Illustrated: Most people know that your dad (Gerald Wilkins) and uncle (Dominique Wilkins) played in the NBA. What was it in a family of professional athletes?

Jasmyn Wilkins: Growing up, it was cool being able to see my dad and uncle kill it at what they did. I got to go to Madison Square Garden when I was young; there’s a picture of me and Charles Barkley from when I was 3. I just saw him at the national championship game the other night. But we were pretty grounded. It’s not like Michael Jordan was over at the house every night.”

SI: You didn't always want to be a model. What did you study in school?

JW: I jumped around with my major! I was premed at Clemson my first two years, then biology, then pre-nursing. I ended up transferring to Georgia State my senior year since it would be easier to do my Miss Georgia USA duties in state. I graduated from Georgia State with a Bachelors in Sociology.

SI: When you're not modeling, what do you enjoy doing?

JW: I’m pretty boring, actually. I love catching up on my shows; I’m into the Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones now. I’m a really big video game nerd, too. I play a lot of old-school Mario Kart, and I’m randomly really good at Grand Theft Auto.

SI: How about movies. Do you have any all-time favorites?

JW: I have two favorite movies, both that I've loved since childhood and could watch over and over. ET and Fantasia. ET because I am a big Spielberg fan and that movies has everything - Great imagery, excitement and a very cool story line. Fantasia was my first introduction to orchestral music.

SI: I didn't know you were a fan of orchestral music.

JW: Yeah! That movie sparked my interest in joining my school's wind symphony and marching band. I played the sax!

