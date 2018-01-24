Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls: Steffanie Roberts

Get to know Steffanie Roberts in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Call. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
January 24, 2018

You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them! 

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too! 

Next up is Aussie babe Steffanie Roberts. This brunette beauty has been modeling for nine years and loves traveling around the world for work. When she's not on set, you can find Steffanie taking a boxing class or indulging in her guilty please — French fries! 

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.

Can't get enough of Steffanie? See some of her career highlights below: 

Women 360 Management
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
Women 360 Management
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
@steffanieroberts/Instagram
Women 360 Management
Steffanie Roberts: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting

