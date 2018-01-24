Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls: Stephany Ortega

Get to know Stephany Ortega in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Call. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
January 25, 2018

You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them! 

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too! 

Last, but certainly not least, is Stephany Ortega. This beauty has been modeling for 10 years and never goes anywhere without her rose water. When she's not on set, you can find Stephany taking a power yoga or Pilates reformer class. Sexy AND strong...we love that! 

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.

Can't get enough of Stephany? See some of her career highlights below: 

