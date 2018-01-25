Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie Chase Carter

Rookie of the Year voting begins next week! Before you cast your vote, spend some time getting to know the 12 members of our incredible rookie class. Next up is Chase Carter.

Sports Illustrated: What was it like growing up in The Bahamas?

Chase Carter: The Bahamas is a pretty boring place. You have to entertain yourself; I did with sports. I played everything—basketball, soccer, tennis. I was going to go to school to throw the javelin; I was on our junior national team. I was looking at Ohio State, Syracuse, Miami. Then in high school we went to a meet in Florida and beat Miami and a couple other Florida schools. And we said we’re not going to go to school in Florida if we can beat them when we’re 17!

SI: Aside from modeling, what are some of your other talents?

CC: I can’t draw. I can't sing. I can’t dance. I’m a talker—I’d like to be on a panel on some show on ESPN or Fox Sports talking about sports, pop culture, whatever. My dream job is to be the Kelly Ripa to Michael Strahan.

SI: What was it like trying to date in The Bahamas?

CC: Growing up in the Bahamas, you know everyone. And you can’t date anyone because they might be your cousin. A real growing-up-on-a-rock situation.

SI: Do you have a favorite gym or workout?

CC: I love classes. I love going to workout classes like soul cycle or SLT (Strength, Lengthen, Tone). That’s a mega form of Pilates. I love classes that will make me sweat. Any form of exercise that will make me sore for the next three days, count me in.

SI: Why did you decide to get into modeling?

CC: I decided to start modeling when I was scouted in the airport. This woman came up to me and she said "Have you ever thought about modeling?". I was really into sports and played sports because it was my thing. When I started modeling, I appreciated the experience. I love meeting new people. I love going to new places. I liked being the center of attention. It was a stepping-stone. I’m 20-years-old and I’m living in the city for the last three years. It’s an awesome opportunity. All my friends are in college and in sophomore year. I’m paying taxes for the last six years. Who has the better end of the stick? Them. They do.

See some of Chase's career highlights below:

