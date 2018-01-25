Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Raven Lyn

Rookie of the Year voting begins next week! Before you cast your vote, spend some time getting to know the 12 members of our incredible rookie class. Next up is Raven Lyn.

Sports Illustrated: Tell us about yourself. Where are you from?

Raven Lyn: I'm from Minnesota but currently live in Los Angeles.

SI: I know you have interests beyond modeling. What do you do in your spare time.

RL: I have love for a lot of miscellaneous things. I like fashion, I like to make jewelry. I write, I write music — pretty much all over the place.

SI: I didn't realize you wrote music. What's your favorite genre? Who are your favorite musicians?

RL: I sing. My favorite genres are jazz and old-school R&B; I’m kind of a mix of John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Erykah Badu.

