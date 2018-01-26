Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Kate Wasley

Rookie of the Year voting begins next week! Before you cast your vote, spend some time getting to know the 12 members of our incredible rookie class. Next up is Kate Wasley.

Sports Illustrated: What was your reaction to getting into the Swimsuit issue?

Kate Wasley: That I wanted to scream. I was on a flight from Dubai to London, so I had to celebrate quietly to myself. As soon as I landed i texted my mom and friends, like “oh my god.” I couldn’t believe it.

SI: What was your first exposure to the Swimsuit issue?

KW: I had seen it quite a bit on instagram. The first time I ever really had a connection to it was when Georgia Gibbs went to the casting in 2016. I’ve always known about it, though. It’s one of those things that’s always been there.

SI: What’s the craziest thing you’ve done on a shoot?

KW: I’ve only been modeling two years. I don’t have any crazy stories. [Laughs] My SI shoot was good! It was all tiny bikinis and stuff, so I guess nothing I would wear normally.

SI: Would you rather have a dragon or be a dragon?

KW: I would rather have a dragon. I don’t know, it would be like having your own fire garden. And you could fly around with it!

SI: If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

KW: I actually often think about this. Is that weird? I would want to be invisible when I choose to be. I would use it for good, though! I wouldn’t use it to spy on people. I don’t want to listen in on people and stuff—what if they said something bad about you? I’d be like a detective instead. I’d follow criminals around. Hear all the things they were saying and then pull them into an interrogation and be like, “I know what’s up.” And they would be like “How?!”

SI: What was your first trip to America like?

KW: I was really, really excited! I was going to New York, it has that magic to it. I’ve seen it in all the movies and TV shows. When I started modeling, I didn’t think going to New York was ever something I would be doing in the near future. It was a massive whirlwind.

SI: What’s it like to be in the issue with your friend Georgia Gibbs?

KW: It’s really great to always to have someone you know and trust when you go on these massive adventures. It’s comforting, you know? It’s great to share the excitement with someone who understands. When big things happen, my friends here kind of don’t really get the industry. It’s nice to share it with someone who knows what you’re going through.

SI: How would you compare Perth with the U.S.?

KW: I don’t know if they’re similar at all! We’ve literally got like four skyscrapers here. [Laughs] I don’t know if you can compare it. I’ve only been to New York, not L.A. or anything. Perth is really beachy and laid back. It’s a massive countrytown. Everyone here is so relaxed, even compared to other Australian cities.

SI: Did you play a lot of sports growing up?

KW: I played a lot of netball. Is that a thing in the U.S.? It’s like basketball, but instead of having a backboard, it’s just a stand with the hoop. You’re not allowed to run with the ball or dribble or anything. Everyone kind of has their own zones. When you get the ball you have to stop. You have to rely on your teammates to get the ball down the court.

SI: What is your greatest athletic achievement?

KW: I did a triathlon two years ago. I did it in Perth. I was pretty happy with how I did there. The training was hell, though.

SI: What goals do you want to accomplish in the next few years?

KW: I want to see more plus-sized models in advertising, especially in main brands. There’s a lot of progress, but there’s still only a few, mature brands using plus-sized models. I want to see it more in younger brands. I want to see the Australian market take it up as well. And I just want to keep inspiring women however I can.

See some Kate's hottest Instagram photos:



1 of 21 Kate Wasley's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2017 Advertisement

​