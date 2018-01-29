This post was written by Jen Juneau and originally appeared on People.com.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are adding a dash of blue to their household!

On Sunday evening following the couple’s appearance at the Grammy Awards, the model and cookbook author, 32, announced on Instagram that she and her husband’s baby on the way will be a son.

“Mama and her baby boy,” Chrissy captioned a red carpet photo of herself flashing a dazzling smile with her hand on her bump.

For the event, Chrissy — whose baby boy will be her second child with Legend — opted for a silver Yanina Couture gown featuring long bell sleeves, cinched at the waist to accentuate her growing belly. The “All of Me” singer, 39, complemented his wife in a simple-yet-elegant navy tuxedo.

Ten-time Grammy winner and 28-time nominee John presented at tonight’s ceremony. When Ryan Seacrest asked on the red carpet if he was planning on imbibing alcohol during the evening, he admitted to having one whiskey shot on the way over and joked, “I’m drinking for two.”

“Much less [drinking],” Chrissy added of how the Grammys are different for her while pregnant, joking, “I’m like, ‘I’m not funny this year.’ ”

Chrissy recently confirmed that the couple conceived through in vitro fertilization again, explaining to PEOPLE earlier this month, “We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos.”

She has previously been open about choosing to have a baby girl — now-21-month-old Luna Simone — through IVF the first time around. She had previously said “a little boy is next.”

Sunday’s outing comes a day after the mom-to-be and John attended Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala together.

For the event, Chrissy was dressed to the nines in an off-the-shoulder silver custom gown by Jonathan Simkhai, her hair swept into an elegant updo.

She wrote alongside a snap of herself and John, “…and thank you to Johnny. I wouldn’t be here without you. Or I would because I’d be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

