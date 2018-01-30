See the First Photo of Lais Ribeiro for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018

She's baaaackk!

We're less than two weeks away from the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 and couldn't be more excited for you to meet all of the fabulous ladies from this year's issue. But until then, the return of Lais Ribeiro should help tied you over! Back for her second year with our magazine, the Brazilian beauty dazzles in a sneak peek from her steamy new Swimsuit shoot.

Ben Watts

Shot by photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas, Lais looks radiant in a variety of vibrant bikinis against a backdrop of pink sand and a tropical island town. But that's not all! Lais and SI Swimsuit rookie Robin Holzken are also the faces of this year's EDGE campaign. The two will don the famous shaving cream bikini in an ad to appear on the pages of this year's issue and online.

Fans can get a first look at the super fun shoot over on Complex now. The countdown to the hottest week of winter is officially on!

BONUS: See all of Lais' stunning images from last year's issue!

