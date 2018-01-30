See the First Photo of Lais Ribeiro for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018

See the first photo of Lais Riberio for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
February 02, 2018

She's baaaackk!

We're less than two weeks away from the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 and couldn't be more excited for you to meet all of the fabulous ladies from this year's issue. But until then, the return of Lais Ribeiro should help tied you over! Back for her second year with our magazine, the Brazilian beauty dazzles in a sneak peek from her steamy new Swimsuit shoot.

Ben Watts

Shot by photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas, Lais looks radiant in a variety of vibrant bikinis against a backdrop of pink sand and a tropical island town. But that's not all! Lais and SI Swimsuit rookie Robin Holzken are also the faces of this year's EDGE campaign. The two will don the famous shaving cream bikini in an ad to appear on the pages of this year's issue and online. 

Fans can get a first look at the super fun shoot over on Complex now. The countdown to the hottest week of winter is officially on! 

BONUS: See all of Lais' stunning images from last year's issue!

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com ">Sauipe</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com">21HM</a>.
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&amp;fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&amp;os=false&amp;colorId=12867">FELLA</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&amp;fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&amp;os=false&amp;colorId=12867">shopbop.com.</a></p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida.</a>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KASS SWIM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled">top</a> and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-bottom/33512.html">bottom</a> by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled">Tory Burch.</a>
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/l/ref=sr_hi_1/9317179011?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=siswimkelly-20&linkCode=ur2&linkId=b10a10ed8a379f3aa7e957cd0e640df8&camp=1789&creative=9325">Agua Bendita Swimwear</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">FELLA</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com.</a>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida.</a>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Agua De Coco</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Dolcessa</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-bottom/33512.html" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.toryburch.com/tie-dye-string-top/33505.html?icampid=styled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Tory Burch.</a>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KASS SWIM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fbeads-love-crochet-bikini-camilla%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1554496180.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302200586%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D38193&u1=SISWIMlais">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fbeads-love-crochet-bikini-camilla%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1554496180.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302200586%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D38193&u1=SISWIMlais">shopbop.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KASS SWIM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">FELLA</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/https://www.shopbop.com/kill-bill-one-piece-f/vp/v=1/1552170004.htm?folderID=49879&fm=other-shopbysize-viewall&os=false&colorId=12867" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com.</a>
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2">Agua De Coco</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/aguadecoco/br/7dc7b1/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.sauipeswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Sauipe</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Top by </span><a href="http://www.21hmboutique.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">21HM</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMlais/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimkass.com/" >KASS SWIM</a>.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimkass.com">KASS SWIM</a>.
Lais Ribeiro 2017: Sumba Island, Indonesia

