It may be Feb. 1, but it's time to shop for your favorite new bikini!

As we gear up to celebrate the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018, we're thrilled to announce that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim and Active line is available online now. The collection, created in collaboration with RAJ Swim, features 85 unique styles that cater to women of all shapes and sizes.

“We are thrilled to introduce these debut collections and see this launch as an important step for SI Swimsuit as we continue to expand into new categories and find meaningful ways for the brand to express itself,” said MJ Day, Editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “RAJ has decades of experience in the space and did a great job creating the debut line that has sexy and wearable styles for women of all different body types.”

The Sports Illustrated Swim and Active line is curated for the everyday woman with designs that range from overtly feminine to beach chic, and everything in between. The Swim collection includes Italian fabrics, and variety of textures, and luxe hardware detail, while the Active collection features breathable fabrics, bold logos and eye-catching neon colors.

“We put the consumer at the center of everything we design, and with Sports Illustrated, we’re able to bring women of all ages, shapes and sizes the hottest trends right out of the pages of the iconic SI Swimsuit magazine,” says Renee Borsack, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at RAJ Swim. “The Sports Illustrated Swim and Active collections are affordable and relatable, and they are offered in a variety of styles. Now every woman can feel like a Sports Illustrated cover model!”

So what are you waiting for? Shop for your favorite pieces now! The entire collection is available at ShopSISwim.com and will be sold at select retailers around the country such as Zappos, Pac Sun, and Boston Proper. Pieces range from $40 to $160 and feature all-inclusive sizing that ranges from size 2 to size 20 for Swim and XS to XXL for Active.

And make sure to check back when the issue launches to see select pieces from the line featured on SI Swimsuit 2018!

BONUS: See every look from our debut show at Miami Fashion Week!

