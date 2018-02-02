Drumroll, please! Alexis Ren is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year

Alexis Ren is the winner of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year competition. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
February 02, 2018

The votes are in! And without further ado...

Alexis Ren is your Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year! The 21-year-old California native won the annual vote in which fans and readers decide who is their favorite SI Swimsuit rookie. 

Yu Tsai

Alexis is joined in the rookie class by fellow models Chase CarterRobin HolzkenSailor Brinkley CookRaven LynGeorgia GibbsKate WasleyAnne de PaulaJasmyn WilkinsOlivia CulpoHunter McGrady and Ebonee Davis.

Previous Rookie of the Year winners include SI Swimsuit legends Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), and Bianca Balti (2017).

Can't wait to see more Alexis in this year's issue? Here are a few of her hottest Instagram photos in the meantime! 

