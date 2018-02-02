The votes are in! And without further ado...

Alexis Ren is your Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year! The 21-year-old California native won the annual vote in which fans and readers decide who is their favorite SI Swimsuit rookie.

Yu Tsai

Alexis is joined in the rookie class by fellow models Chase Carter, Robin Holzken, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs, Kate Wasley, Anne de Paula, Jasmyn Wilkins, Olivia Culpo, Hunter McGrady and Ebonee Davis.

Previous Rookie of the Year winners include SI Swimsuit legends Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), and Bianca Balti (2017).

Can't wait to see more Alexis in this year's issue? Here are a few of her hottest Instagram photos in the meantime!

