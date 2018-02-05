Talk about a Monday afternoon treat!

The launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 is just over a week away, but you don't have to wait til then to start celebrating. Back for her fifth year, Samantha Hoopes dazzles in her first image from this year's steamy issue. Shot by photographer Josie Clough, Samantha looks radiant as she poses on the beaches of beautiful Nevis!

Josie Clough

Not only is Samantha back for another super sexy Swimsuit shoot — she's also the new face of the Stoli campaign, set to run on the pages of SI Swimsuit 2018. The blonde beauty sizzles in the adorable clip above, as she sips on a cocktail made with Stoli, "the vodka that mixes well, but never blends in"... just like her!

Can't get enough of Samantha? Here are some of her hottest Instagram photos of all time!