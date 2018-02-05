SI Swimsuit 2018: Mahogany Bay Village in Belize

What do you get when you take our six #SISwimSearch models and bring them to the beautiful country of Belize? Perfection. We brought Allie Ayers, Camille Kostek, Olivia Jordan, Tabria Majors, Haley Kalil, Iyonna Fairbanks to Belize’s first global luxury branded resort: Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio – A Collection by Hilton™ and they were not disappointed!

If you’re looking for a hideaway, this is your place. Located on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye, this is the ideal location for the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. The village is a fresh take on the conventional resort community, offering 205 charming cottage and villa-style accommodations that capture an authentic Belize experience.

If you’re looking for even more of a secluded getaway, the resort offers a private beach club exclusively for guests and residents on the west side of the island, which is just a seven-minute boat ride away. Guests can also take a dip in the resort's saltwater pool, which overlooks the bay.

But wait, it gets better. The food at village is absolutely phenomenal. A stay at Mahogany Bay is sure to leave you with an incredible culinary experience.

Mahogany Bay Village

As if that’s not enough, you can even swim with some super friendly sharks in Shark Alley Ray. Seriously, this place has everything.

Don’t want to leave? We don't blame you! Mahogany Bay Village offers ownership opportunities in both Mahogany Bay Resort and Mahogany Bay Homes so you can extend your stay in paradise for as long as you want.

See some of our favorite moments from our shoot in Belize:

