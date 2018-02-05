It doesn’t get better than breathtaking pink sand beaches in the Bahamas with gorgeous SI Swimsuit models Barbara Palvin, Hailey Clauson, Chase Carter, Danielle Herrington, Lais Ribeiro, and Robin Holzken. For this year’s issue, the SI crew headed to the Pink Sands Resort in Harbour Island to bring even more heat to the Caribbean.

A trip to Harbour Island basically looks like you’re walking into a postcard. Whether you spend your days swimming and snorkeling in the clear ocean water or horseback riding along the beautiful beaches, a stay on the island is sure to leave you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Ben Watts

This destination is also home to some excellent food made with fresh, local produce. The Landing Restaurant was especially a hit during our stay in Harbour Island. The ricotta hotcakes and ginger lobster were some of our personal favorite dishes.

If you’re looking to take a little piece of paradise home with you, Dake’s Shoppe is the place to go. From beautiful linens to colorful jewelry, everything at Dake's captures the the culture of the island. But come prepared, it will cost you a pretty penny!

As if you needed any more convincing, the weather on Harbour Island is near perfection. With average high temperatures in the mid 70s and 80s and an invigorating ocean breeze, Harbour Island is the ultimate Caribbean destination.

See some of our favorite photos from our shoot on Harbour Island:

