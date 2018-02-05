OK, we have a confession. We seriously can't get enough of SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year Alexis Ren. Can you blame us? This California babe blew our socks off from day one.

The former ballet dancer is right at home in front of the camera, which should come as no surprise if you're one of her almost 12 million followers on Instagram (why wouldn't you be?).

There are a million reasons why we have fallen head over heels for this showstopper, so allow us to proclaim our love the best way we know how...with GIFs!

1. Her dancing is out of this world.

2. She's a natural when it comes to the sultry stare.

3. She's not afraid to get a little sandy.

4. She is the queen of beachy waves.

5. She totally rocks a barely-there bikini.

Can't wait to see more Alexis in this year's issue? Here are a few of her hottest Instagram photos in the meantime!