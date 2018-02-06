Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has found its newest member, and she's a sure-fire hole-in-one. Welcome aboard, Paige Spiranac.

If you're a golf fan, you're probably familiar with Paige. The Arizona native played collegiately at San Diego State, where her and her teammates' trick shot videos became a viral sensation. After school, she participated briefly on the LPGA Tour before turning her focus to social media. Did we mention she currently has 1.2 million followers tracking her every move on Instagram?

James Macari

Paige is an official ambassador for Cybersmile, an anti-cyber bullying organization. She has been vocal about her experience with bullying as a teenager and plans to use the SI Swimsuit platform to bring attention to the cause.

We're just days away from the release of SI Swimsuit 2018, so be sure to stay tuned to see what other surprises we have up our sleeve!

See some of Paige Spiranac's best Instagram photos:

