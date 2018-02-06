Fishnets? At the Beach? Danielle Herrington Is Living Proof It Can be Done

SI Swimsuit cover model Danielle Herrington rocks neon fishnets in her 2018 photo shoot.

By Xandria James
February 14, 2018

Danielle Herrington has done it again. This California cutie never fails to wow us, and this time she did it while wearing a pair of neon fishnet stockings...at the beach. 

After her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie year, Danielle was ready to bring the heat to the Bahamas. And this time around, SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day had one trick up her sleeve to really spice things up.

Ben Watts

That's right, MJ had Danielle slip some super bright fishnets under her bikini bottom and the result pretty freaking amazing. Danielle was admittedly a bit confused when she first spotted the fishnets.

"I thought it was a little odd," Danielle said. "But you know what, whatever MJ says, it works, baby."

Ben Watts

If anyone can pull off some unconventional beach attire, it's Danielle. In fact, she rocked the fishnets so well that they were pretty torn up by the end of the shoot.

RIP neon fishnets. We'll always be thankful for the seriously sexy photos you brought us.

See all of Danielle's beautiful images from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-malibu-sunset-one-piece/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p></p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola&nbsp;Vida</a>.</span></p><p></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://cali-dreaming.com/" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://lybethras.com/" target="_blank">Lybethras Swimwear</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://lybethras.com/" target="_blank">Lybethras Swimwear</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://cali-dreaming.com/" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-malibu-sunset-one-piece/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://lybethras.com/" target="_blank">Lybethras Swimwear</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.triya.com.br/" target="_blank">TRIYA</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-malibu-sunset-one-piece/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://eneris-swim.com/" target="_blank">enèriS</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://cali-dreaming.com/" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.milly.com/" target="_blank">MILLY</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-malibu-sunset-one-piece/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://eneris-swim.com/" target="_blank">enèriS</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://lybethras.com/" target="_blank">Lybethras Swimwear</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.milly.com/" target="_blank">MILLY</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.bodyglove.com/" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pistolpanties.com/" target="_blank">Pistol Panties</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" target="_blank">Forever21</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://cali-dreaming.com/" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p></p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</span></p><p></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://eneris-swim.com/" target="_blank">enèriS</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://lybethras.com/" target="_blank">Lybethras Swimwear</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</span></p></p>

<p><p><span>Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-malibu-sunset-one-piece/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p></p>

Danielle Herrington 2018: Bahamas

