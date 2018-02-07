Get those voting fingers ready! #SISwimSearch is back and we need your help picking a member of the SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie class! Voting starts tomorrow, but first, get to know our six amazing finalists a little bit better!

Next up, we have the one and only Iyonna Fairbanks. Find out how much life has changed for this Cincinnati, Ohio security guard since shooting for the magazine and learn what her mom thinks of her steamy photos in the interview below!

Sports Illustrated: Has has life changed since you found out you were a #SISwimSearch finalist?

Iyonna Fairbanks: Yes, I’ve been getting a lot of media attention. I’ve had people reaching out wanting to do interviews. And my social media had grown tremendously.

SI: Have old friends that you thought you would never hear from again reached out to you?

IF: Yes, there’s a lot of that going on. People that I used to go to school with have been hitting me up on my Facebook.

Yu Tsai

SI: Do you find that flattering?

IF: It is kind of flattering…and a little stressful!

SI: What does you mom think of all of this?

IF: She’s loving everything. She’s so proud of me. She’s my number one supporter, of course. Yeah, she’s in love. She just can’t wait to see the pictures.

SI: How does your mom feel about seeing sexy photos of you?

IF: She’s cool with everything. I showed her some of the behind the scenes pictures and she couldn’t believe it herself.

Yu Tsai

SI: How was shooting with photographer Yu Tsai in Belize?

IF: It was very fun. It was different. It was kind of new to me because I had to be like kind of sort of sexy, and I had never done like a real sexy shoot before. But it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it.

SI: Is this the first time that you’ve had to show off your sexy side?

IF: Yes, this is the first time I’m showing off my sexy side. It doesn’t make me uncomfortable, but it’s all new, so I’m just soaking it all in.

Yu Tsai

SI: What do you think you’re going to do when the issue comes out? Has this all really hit you yet?

IF: It’s giving me so much anxiety. I’m just so nervous and overwhelmed and excited. It’s like a lot…but I’m just ready for it to come out!

SI: How do you think the issue will impact your dating life? Would you tell a guy right away that you’re in the latest SI Swimsuit magazine?

IF: I wouldn’t tell him right away. I would definitely just play it cool.

See all of Iyonna's SI Swimsuit 2018 photos below!

