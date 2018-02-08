Get an Exclusive Look at 'The Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018'

From Belize, to the Bahamas, to Nevis, to Aruba, come along on this incredible journey!

By SI Swimsuit
February 14, 2018

Have you ever wondered what goes into creating an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit? Well, then get ready to have all of your questions answered in The Making Of SI Swimsuit 2018.

Go behind-the-scenes with the creators of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as they return to the Caribbean and introduce a new wave of strong and beautiful women to this iconic franchise. From picking out bikinis, to producing photo shoots, to laying out the final product, you see it all in this exclusive show on SI TV.

Josie Clough

From Belize, to the Bahamas, to Nevis, to Aruba, come along on this incredible journey!

But wait, there's more! You can also uncover how our editors narrowed down 5,000 submissions to pick six amazing finalists for SI Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call and model search in #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star. You're also not going to want to miss In Her Own Words, a candid project in which SI Swimsuit celebrate more than just their bodies.

Yu Tsai

It's SI Swimsuit like you've never seen it before!

Watch more from your favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models on SI TV. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

BONUS: Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018

<p>Barbara Palvin, Bahamas</p>

Barbara Palvin, Bahamas

Ben Watts
<p>Hailey Clauson, Bahamas</p>

Hailey Clauson, Bahamas

Ben Watts
<p>Chase Carter, Bahamas</p>

Chase Carter, Bahamas

Ben Watts
<p>Danielle Herrington, Bahamas</p>

Danielle Herrington, Bahamas

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro, Bahamas</p>

Lais Ribeiro, Bahamas

Ben Watts
<p>Robin Holzken, Bahamas</p>

Robin Holzken, Bahamas

Ben Watts
<p>Kate Upton, Aruba</p>

Kate Upton, Aruba

Yu Tsai
<p>Bianca Balti, Aruba</p>

Bianca Balti, Aruba

Yu Tsai
<p>Alexis Ren</p>

Alexis Ren

Yu Tsai
<p>Bianca Balti</p>

Bianca Balti

Yu Tsai
<p>Sailor Brinkley Cook</p>

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Yu Tsai
<p>Raven Lyn</p>

Raven Lyn

Yu Tsai
<p>Georgia Gibbs</p>

Georgia Gibbs

Yu Tsai
<p>Kate Wasley</p>

Kate Wasley

Yu Tsai
<p>Ebonee Davis, NYC</p>

Ebonee Davis, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
<p>Hunter McGrady, NYC</p>

Hunter McGrady, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
<p>Olivia Culpo, NYC</p>

Olivia Culpo, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
<p>Paulina Porizkova, NYC</p>

Paulina Porizkova, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
<p>Robyn Lawley, NYC</p>

Robyn Lawley, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
<p>Brenna Huckaby</p>

Brenna Huckaby

James Macari
<p>Aly Raisman</p>

Aly Raisman

James Macari
<p>Genie Bouchard</p>

Genie Bouchard

James Macari
<p>Paige Spiranac</p>

Paige Spiranac

James Macari
<p>Sloane Stephens</p>

Sloane Stephens

James Macari
<p>Anne de Paula</p>

Anne de Paula

Josie Clough
<p>Vita Sidorkina</p>

Vita Sidorkina

Josie Clough
<p>Samantha Hoopes</p>

Samantha Hoopes

Josie Clough
<p>Kate Bock</p>

Kate Bock

Josie Clough
<p>Ashley Graham</p>

Ashley Graham

Josie Clough
<p>Jasmyn Wilkins</p>

Jasmyn Wilkins

Josie Clough
1 of 30
Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018!

Advertisement

 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now