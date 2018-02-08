Have you ever wondered what goes into creating an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit? Well, then get ready to have all of your questions answered in The Making Of SI Swimsuit 2018.

Go behind-the-scenes with the creators of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as they return to the Caribbean and introduce a new wave of strong and beautiful women to this iconic franchise. From picking out bikinis, to producing photo shoots, to laying out the final product, you see it all in this exclusive show on SI TV.

Josie Clough

From Belize, to the Bahamas, to Nevis, to Aruba, come along on this incredible journey!

But wait, there's more! You can also uncover how our editors narrowed down 5,000 submissions to pick six amazing finalists for SI Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call and model search in #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star. You're also not going to want to miss In Her Own Words, a candid project in which SI Swimsuit celebrate more than just their bodies.

Yu Tsai

It's SI Swimsuit like you've never seen it before!

