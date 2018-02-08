Get to know #SISwimSearch finalist Tabria Majors!

We've narrowed down our #SISwimSearch contestants to just six amazing finalists and we need your help choosing one lucky lady to be the first member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie class! Before you get to voting tomorrow, spend some time getting to know the gorgeous Tabria Majors!

From empowering women to feel comfortable with their bodies no matter their size to some seriously impressive piano skills, Tabria is sure to steal your heart! Check out the full interview below!

Sports Illustrated: How has life changed for you since you became a part of #SISwimSearch?

Tabria Majors: Well I’ve definitely seen a change in my social media. Social media is so important to modeling nowadays, so that, in turn, has helped me get more work and get more work not only on the west coast, but in New York as well, which has been a huge goal of mine. I’m working with brands that I never was able to get booked with. I just got Layne Bryant. I just got Swimsuits for All…and I think can attribute all of that to the SI experience, so that has been huge for me just in the past couple of months.

SI: You focus a lot on loving the skin you’re in on Instagram. What motivates you to do that?

TM: I get amazing, positive feedback from women about how my pictures inspire them to put on a bikini or inspire them to workout or whatever it may be. If it’s helping somebody out, if it’s boosting someone’s confidence or if it’s just showing everybody that bigger women like to dress sexy as well then I am going to continue doing it.

SI: One of your Instagram posts that caught our eye was picture of you now compared to a picture of you from ten years ago. Can you tell us more about that?

TM: Normally you’d see these transformation photos of someone losing weight, but I’ve gained 50 pounds since my freshman year of college. I just wanted to show people that it’s OK. I don’t think anything is wrong with me now. I’m so comfortable with the way that I look now. It’s OK to gain weight. People in general just get ridiculed so much for not conforming to the norm or fitting in to society’s standards. Everybody goes through slumps, everybody goes through ups and downs in their life. We grow older, we gain weight, we lose weight, but as long as your comfortable than that’s all that matters.

SI: Where did you go to college and what did you study?

TM: I went to the University of Memphis. I was a music business and piano performance major. I started off as a biology major actually, but then I changed to music my junior year.

SI: How long have you been playing the piano?

TM: I started when I was five and I played consistently all through college. I’m looking to get a piano for my place in LA. I have one in New York, but not in LA. One of my goals for this year is to get back into practicing and to get back to the level that I used to be in school.

SI: Do you have a favorite composer?

TM: My favorite composer to play is Franz Liszt and my favorite song of his to play is Liebestraum. It’s so beautiful and I always say if I ever get married I’m going to play it for my husband one day.

