For the first time, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit held an open casting call in search of the first member of the 2019 rookie class. Five thousand Instagram video submissions became 35 contestants. Those women were narrowed down to 15, who joined us to debut our new Swim and Active line at Miami Swim Week.. And now the SI editors have narrowed it down to six amazing finalists.

Each of these gorgeous women is hoping to be chosen as the winner of #SISwimSearch. This is where you come in! We need your help picking the lucky lady who earn the first spot in next year's issue of the magazine.

Will it be Allie Ayers, Camille Kostek, Olivia Jordan, Tabria Majors, Haley Kalil or Iyonna Fairbanks? It's up to you to decide which one of these stunners is going to heat up the pages of SI Swimsuit 2019! It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Voting starts on Thursday February 15th and will last for two weeks. You can vote as many times as you want using the poll below. So what are you waiting for? Vote your hearts out!

A winner will be chosen based on a combination of popular vote, editor’s choice and an evaluation of the contestant’s proven history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador.

Want a behind the scenes look at the entire #SISwimSearch process? You can get an inclusive peak at this incredible journey by watching #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star, now on SI TV!