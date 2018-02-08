You've seen the photos and videos from the world's most exotic locations, but you've never seen SI Swimsuit quite like this. The splish-splash of the waves. The sand caressing the shore. The sun reflecting over the horizon. It's all at your fingertips as part of 2018 SI Swimsuit.

For this year's issue, we've designed and built a custom "World Lens", available for use exclusively on Snapchat. This Lens experience uses augmented reality to invite anyone to have a taste of the SI model life and put yourself on this year's cover. Snapchat will also be covering the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party within the app's Discover section on Feb. 14. Snapchat and Sports Illustrated have partnered around the launch of SI Swimsuit since 2016, bringing Snapchatters behind-the-scenes access to exclusive content from SI Swim 2018 through Snapchat's Our Story coverage. Keep an eye out for the Swimsuit 2018 Snapcode on Feb. 13.

For more SI Swimsuit virtual and augmented reality experiences, download the LIFE VR app free for iOS and Android. In a few short days, Swim will come to life in the app in a way you’ve never seen before. In the app, you’ll find other heart pumping Sports Illustrated VR experiences, including Take Every Wave: Laird In VR, Capturing Everest, and 26.2 in 360. Get immersed in SI’s three ground breaking experiences, and get ready for a new way to experience Swim!​

Explore the LIFE VR app to view more exclusive, ground breaking experiences from Sports Illustrated, TIME, People, Travel + Leisure or visit LIFE VR’s channel on Samsung VR for the Gear VR headset. For more information visit time.com/lifevr.