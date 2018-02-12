Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launches TOMORROW!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 cover reveal is tomorrow on SI.com/Swimsuit. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
February 12, 2018

It's the moment you've all been waiting for! 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 launches tomorrow, and with it, comes a cover reveal moment for the ages. 

SI Swimsuit fans should head to SI.com/Swimsuit tomorrow morning to see the magical moment this year's cover model realizes she's landed the coveted spot on the cover of our annual magazine. And be on the lookout for a surprise visit from one of our own SI Swimsuit legends. 

Can't wait til then? Check out the teaser above to get in the mood for tomorrow's big reveal! 

Chase Carter
Chase Carter
Ben Watts
Jasmyn Wilkins
Jasmyn Wilkins
Josie Clough
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Taylor Ballantyne
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Yu Tsai
Robin Holzken
Robin Holzken
Ben Watts
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren
Yu Tsai
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Raven Lyn
Raven Lyn
Yu Tsai
Ebonee Davis
Ebonee Davis
Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Wasley
Kate Wasley
Yu Tsai
Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Josie Clough
Yu Tsai
1 of 12
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie Class

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now