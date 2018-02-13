Who Has Appeared on the Most Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Covers?

By Andy Gray
February 13, 2018

By now, you've seen Danielle Herrington's 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. And while Danielle may have more swimsuit cover appearances in her future, we can't help but wonder exactly who has made the most SI Swimsuit cover appearances.

That distinction belongs to Elle Macpherson (five - 1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 2006), followed by Cheryl Tiegs (1970, 1975, 1983), Christie Brinkley (1979, 1980, 1981), Kathy Ireland (1989, 1992, 1994), Daniela Pestova (1995, 2000, 2006) and Kate Upton (2012, 2013, 2017). Below is a list of everyone who has appeared on multiple covers:

Five covers

Elle Macpherson (1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 2006)

Three covers

Cheryl Tiegs (1970, 1975, 1983)

Christie Brinkley (1979, 1980, 1981)

​Kathy Ireland (1989, 1992, 1994)

Daniela Pestova (1995, 2000, 2006)

Kate Upton (2012, 2013, 2017)

Two covers

Paulina Porizkova (1984, 1985)

Rachel Hunter (1994, 2006)

Tyra Banks (1996, 1997)

Rebecca Romijn (1999, 2006)

Elsa Benitez (2001, 2006)

Yamila Diaz-Rahi (2002, 2006)

Veronika Verekova (2004, 2006)

Carolyn Murphy (2005, 2006)

BONUS: Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018

Barbara Palvin, Bahamas

Barbara Palvin, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Hailey Clauson, Bahamas

Hailey Clauson, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Chase Carter, Bahamas

Chase Carter, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Danielle Herrington, Bahamas

Danielle Herrington, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Lais Ribeiro, Bahamas

Lais Ribeiro, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Robin Holzken, Bahamas

Robin Holzken, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Kate Upton, Aruba

Kate Upton, Aruba

Yu Tsai
Bianca Balti, Aruba

Bianca Balti, Aruba

Yu Tsai
Alexis Ren

Alexis Ren

Yu Tsai
Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti

Yu Tsai
Sailor Brinkley Cook

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Yu Tsai
Raven Lyn

Raven Lyn

Yu Tsai
Georgia Gibbs

Georgia Gibbs

Yu Tsai
Kate Wasley

Kate Wasley

Yu Tsai
Ebonee Davis, NYC

Ebonee Davis, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady, NYC

Hunter McGrady, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Olivia Culpo, NYC

Olivia Culpo, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Paulina Porizkova, NYC

Paulina Porizkova, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley, NYC

Robyn Lawley, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Brenna Huckaby

Brenna Huckaby

James Macari
Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman

James Macari
Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard

James Macari
Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac

James Macari
Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens

James Macari
Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula

Josie Clough
Vita Sidorkina

Vita Sidorkina

Josie Clough
Samantha Hoopes

Samantha Hoopes

Josie Clough
Kate Bock

Kate Bock

Josie Clough
Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Josie Clough
Jasmyn Wilkins

Jasmyn Wilkins

Josie Clough
1 of 30
Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018!

