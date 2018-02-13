By now, you've seen Danielle Herrington's 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. And while Danielle may have more swimsuit cover appearances in her future, we can't help but wonder exactly who has made the most SI Swimsuit cover appearances.
That distinction belongs to Elle Macpherson (five - 1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 2006), followed by Cheryl Tiegs (1970, 1975, 1983), Christie Brinkley (1979, 1980, 1981), Kathy Ireland (1989, 1992, 1994), Daniela Pestova (1995, 2000, 2006) and Kate Upton (2012, 2013, 2017). Below is a list of everyone who has appeared on multiple covers:
Five covers
Elle Macpherson (1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 2006)
Three covers
Cheryl Tiegs (1970, 1975, 1983)
Christie Brinkley (1979, 1980, 1981)
Kathy Ireland (1989, 1992, 1994)
Daniela Pestova (1995, 2000, 2006)
Kate Upton (2012, 2013, 2017)
Two covers
Paulina Porizkova (1984, 1985)
Rachel Hunter (1994, 2006)
Tyra Banks (1996, 1997)
Rebecca Romijn (1999, 2006)
Elsa Benitez (2001, 2006)
Yamila Diaz-Rahi (2002, 2006)
Veronika Verekova (2004, 2006)
Carolyn Murphy (2005, 2006)
