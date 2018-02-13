It's official. Danielle Herrington is the 2018 SI Swimsuit cover model, joining a select group of illustrious headliners including Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Tyra Banks and Kate Upton. If you're not acquainted with Danielle yet, here are 18 fun facts about our 2018 cover model.

1. Though Danielle met Tyra Banks for the first time during her cover reveal, she's long admired the America's Next Top Model host. "She's the reason I knew about Sports Illustrated," Danielle said. "Her being the first black woman on the cover was so important to me"

Massimo Campana

2. Danielle was never supposed to be a Danielle. Her mom wanted to name her Chelsea, but her dad insisted on Danielle, and the rest is history.

3. Her first concert was Bow Wow, which she attended at age 11 ... with her dad. "It was fun," Danielle recalls. "But my dad didn't rock out or anything like that."

4. Danielle played the clarinet and trumpet from fifth to ninth grade. Her favorite song to play was The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

5. She has a perfect bill of health and has never broken a bone, gotten a stitch or had surgery of any kind.

6. Danielle's best friend? Her nine-year-old Shih-Tzu mix named Bailey.

7. Good news, guys. Danielle is "single and ready to mingle." Her words. Not ours.

8. Her favorite sports is basketball. Her favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant and her favorite team is the Lakers. What else did you expect from a LA girl?

9. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in September when she walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show. And while she turned heads in her boy shorts and pasties, she's really a 'sweats and t-shirt' kind of girl. "The most comfortable thing I own is an oversized hoodie," she joked. "It's heaven."

Getty Images

10. She is obsessed with the Discovery Channel, and her favorite show is Planet Earth. "I'm a science nerd!" she proudly boasts.

11. Her favorite dish to cook is chili. Her specifically is turkey chili with beans.

12. She one day hopes to have kids - four of them! Two boys and two girls. Names (and father) still undecided.

13. Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles is a must-visit spot when Danielle returns home. "I get the Obama Special, which is three wings and a waffle."

14. If you see Danielle at a bar and want to win her over, get her a tequila soda.

15. Her favorite dinner is 'Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken' from California Pizza Kitchen. With extra Kung Pao sauce, of course.

16. The one celeb she's dying meet is Beyonce. It used to be Tyra Banks but she crossed that off her bucket list.

17. Her favorite time of year is spring because "It's not too hot, not too cold. It's just perfect weather."

18. She currently drives a white Infiniti Q40, but it's back in California. "I don't want to drive in New York City, ever."

