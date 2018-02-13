By now everyone has heard that Danielle Herrington is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2018 cover model, even Black Panther actor Micheal B. Jordan!

The two-time SI Swimsuit model appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday after the big reveal to discuss what it's like to be living her dream. During a Facebook Live interview with SI Swimsuit, Danielle got a surprise visit from Erik Killmonger himself.

Jordan crashed the live interview to congratulate Danielle on her cover and we definitely were not complaining. Check out the epic moment for yourself!

“Keep doing what you're doing, it's an inspiration,” Jordan told Danielle after the two embraced.

Danielle couldn't stop grinning and neither could we.

“This is my life now, guys,” she said.

We know our girl Danielle is a single lady, but we're not too sure about Jordan. Perhaps he can let us know if he's looking for a Valentine, we have someone in mind!

BONUS: Check out all of Danielle's SI Swimsuit 2018 photos here:

