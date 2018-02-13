What Happens When You’re a SI Swimsuit Cover Model? Michael B. Jordan Crashes Your Interview!

A surprise visits from Michael B. Jordan? It doesn't get better than this!

By Xandria James
February 13, 2018

By now everyone has heard that Danielle Herrington is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2018 cover model, even Black Panther actor Micheal B. Jordan!

The two-time SI Swimsuit model appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday after the big reveal to discuss what it's like to be living her dream. During a Facebook Live interview with SI Swimsuit, Danielle got a surprise visit from Erik Killmonger himself.

Jordan crashed the live interview to congratulate Danielle on her cover and we definitely were not complaining. Check out the epic moment for yourself!

“Keep doing what you're doing, it's an inspiration,” Jordan told Danielle after the two embraced.

Danielle couldn't stop grinning and neither could we.

“This is my life now, guys,” she said.

We know our girl Danielle is a single lady, but we're not too sure about Jordan. Perhaps he can let us know if he's looking for a Valentine, we have someone in mind!

BONUS: Check out all of Danielle's SI Swimsuit 2018 photos here:

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TRIYA.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Body Glove.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Pistol Panties.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington 2018: Bahamas

