After keeping it a secret for so long, we’re ready to scream it from the rooftops: We love Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2018 cover model Danielle Herrington! Danielle first stole our hearts as a rookie last year and our obsession has just continued to grow. Danielle is genuine, goofy, and have we mentioned, she is drop dead gorgeous, too? Here are five GIFs that show just how in love we are with this year’s cover model.

1. Her energy is contagious.

2. She is the queen of the booty shake.

3. Her smile could totally melt your heart.

4. She's such a pro, she doesn't even need to tie her bikini.

5. She knows how to embrace her sexy side.

BONUS: See all of Danielle's stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

