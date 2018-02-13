Allow Us to Express Our Love for Cover Model Danielle Herrington with GIFs!

Cover model Danielle Herrington has our hearts!

By Xandria James
February 13, 2018

After keeping it a secret for so long, we’re ready to scream it from the rooftops: We love Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2018 cover model Danielle Herrington! Danielle first stole our hearts as a rookie last year and our obsession has just continued to grow. Danielle is genuine, goofy, and have we mentioned, she is drop dead gorgeous, too? Here are five GIFs that show just how in love we are with this year’s cover model.

1. Her energy is contagious. 

2. She is the queen of the booty shake. 

3. Her smile could totally melt your heart. 

4. She's such a pro, she doesn't even need to tie her bikini.

5. She knows how to embrace her sexy side.

BONUS: See all of Danielle's stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TRIYA.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TRIYA.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Body Glove.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Body Glove.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Pistol Panties.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Pistol Panties.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by enèriS.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

1 of 38
Danielle Herrington 2018: Bahamas

