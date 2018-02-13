Being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is certainly no stroll along the beach. When our favorite Georgia peach Jasmyn Wilkins got to set in Nevis, she quickly learned just how much strength goes into nailing those iconic shots.

"I really had no idea how far I could push my body in some of these shoots," Jasmyn said.

Josie Clough

You're going to want to check out these photos, because Jasmyn was a total natural. From bending backwards to arching her back, she truly got a full body workout while still managing to look absolutely stunning. Talk about a win-win.

"We wasted no time on set getting into the intense poses that Sports Illustrated is known for, like being on rocks and in front of mountains," Jasmyn added.

Josie Clough

This rookie could have fooled us because she was killing every shot like a pro. Maybe that's because she's learned from the best. Both her dad, Gerald Wilkins, and her uncle, Dominique Wilkins, had their fair share of SI magazine appearances when the played in the NBA.

We honestly can't wait to see more of this stunner, so cancel that gym membership, girl! We've got you covered.

