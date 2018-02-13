Being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is many things: empowering, gratifying, exhilirating...and a little bit dangerous? Well, at least if you're Kate Upton. Last year's cover model hit the beaches of Aruba to get some stunning shots for the 2018 issue of the magazine, and things got a little, shall we say, rocky.

Picture this: Kate hitting every pose flawlessly on top of a giant rock in the middle of gorgeous, turquoise waters. The ultimate hero shot. Sounds great, right? Kate thought so too. That is until she got comfortable and didn't anticipate the power of one particular wave.

"I really saw the vision for the photo, but as I climbed on the rock I did look down and was like 'this is going to end badly,'" she said.

Yu Tsai

Cue the giant wave.

One second Kate was serving us some serious looks, and the next she was literally taking a tumble down into the water below.

OK, NOBODY PANIC. After quite the spill, Kate resurfaced, unharmed, with the biggest smile on her face. Whew!

"I felt like I was laughing in the face of death," she said.

Have we mentioned that we love her? "Looking back, that probably should have been a moment when we photoshopped me on there," Kate joked.

But come on, who needs Photoshop when your models are so damn fearless?

