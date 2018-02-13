Vita Sidorkina Proves There's More Than One Way to Use a String Bikini

Vita Sidorkina teaches SI Swimsuit readers how to travel light with nothing but a string bikini. 

By Xandria James
February 13, 2018

If you think swimsuits are just for a day at the beach, Vita Sidorkina is here to prove you wrong.

The blue-eyed beauty is back for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018, and she's sporting an epic butterfly swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

"I think that's the most memorable swimsuit of this issue for me," Vita said. 

But our favorite Russian babe showed us that the suit is good for more than making jaws drop. For those of you who like to travel light, you may want to take notes!

When you're finished getting your tan on (with minimal tan lines, of course!), you can tie the swimsuit around your head for a cute, boho look.

Need to get in a quick workout? No problem! This bathing suit also doubles an exercise band. 

Last, but certainly not least, this teeny-tiny suit is even good for flossing your teeth. Can't slack on that dental hygiene!

via GIPHY

Talk about a hot AND functional purchase!

See all of Vita's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bygabrielapires.com" target="_blank">Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-pch-crm-micro-tri-bra/htc/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.asherahswimwear.com" target="_blank">Asherah Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bygabrielapires.com" target="_blank">Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/" target="<&quot;_blank&quot;">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.frankiesbikinis.com" target="_blank">Frankies Bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-pch-crm-micro-tri-bra/htc/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.asherahswimwear.com" target="_blank">Asherah Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at <a href="http://www.shrimptoncouture.com" target="_blank">Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-pch-crm-micro-tri-bra/htc/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.asherahswimwear.com" target="_blank">Asherah Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a>&nbsp;by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at <a href="www.shrimptoncouture.com">Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.frankiesbikinis.com" target="_blank">Frankies Bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.asherahswimwear.com" target="_blank">Asherah Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a> by N Hall.</p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.asherahswimwear.com" target="_blank">Asherah Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-pch-crm-micro-tri-bra/htc/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

