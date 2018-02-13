If you think swimsuits are just for a day at the beach, Vita Sidorkina is here to prove you wrong.

The blue-eyed beauty is back for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018, and she's sporting an epic butterfly swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

"I think that's the most memorable swimsuit of this issue for me," Vita said.

Josie Clough

But our favorite Russian babe showed us that the suit is good for more than making jaws drop. For those of you who like to travel light, you may want to take notes!

When you're finished getting your tan on (with minimal tan lines, of course!), you can tie the swimsuit around your head for a cute, boho look.

Need to get in a quick workout? No problem! This bathing suit also doubles an exercise band.

Last, but certainly not least, this teeny-tiny suit is even good for flossing your teeth. Can't slack on that dental hygiene!

Talk about a hot AND functional purchase!

See all of Vita's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

