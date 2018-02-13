SI Swim is always evolving, and this year we’re using VR and AR to let readers experience the issue like never before using the LIFE VR app. Below, read about the exclusive VR and AR Swim 2018 features and how to watch them.

Go Behind-the-Scenes of the SI Swimsuit photo shoots in Virtual Reality

Travel with Swimsuit Editor MJ Day for a special behind-the-scenes look at how the issue was created. From a breezy beach in the Caribbean with Ashley Graham to a heart-thumping sandstorm in the desert with Paige Spiranac, Swimsuit fans will get to experience the stunning locations and go inside the shoots like never before.

To watch Behind-the-Scenes of Swimsuit 2018 VR, download the LIFE VR app, free for iOS and Android. Using the app, you can view the experience in 360 using just your mobile device, or with a Cardboard VR headset if you are watching from a mobile phone. The experience is also available on LIFE VR’s channel on Samsung VR for the Gear VR headset and in the LIFE VR Windows MR app. For more information visit time.com/lifevr.

Experience Swimsuit 2018 AR

This year’s Swimsuit issue comes with a variety of exclusive AR (augmented reality) experiences. From a groundbreaking 3D hologram of our cover model, to portals that let you actually walk onto the set of a Swimsuit shoot, to exclusive behind-the-scenes videos that launch of the pages of the issue, you’ll want to try them all.

To activate the Swimsuit AR features, download the LIFE VR app, free for iOS and Android. Launch the app, click the ‘Enable AR’ tab below, and allow the app access to your mobile device’s camera when prompted.

For iOS users, you’ll have a carousel of content to choose from; follow the instructions for each feature to view.

For Android users, pick up a copy of SI Swimsuit 2018. Use the LIFE AR camera to scan AR activated pages throughout the magazine and bring them to life.