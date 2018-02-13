Watch In Her Own Words on SI TV.

For this year's issue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models came together to share their truths and celebrate more than just their bodies in the candid project In Her Own Words.

Shot by photographer Taylor Ballantyne with a team of all women, In Her Own Words is a continuation and evolution of the essence of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It is a platform that allows the voice, the strength and the passion of these women to be expressed in the rawest form–on the naked body– with all the artistic and creative control left to them. With a stripped down studio and team of all females, we handed over the control to the women who are our brand.

Now you can go behind-the-scenes as the women of SI Swimsuit become their own canvases through the exclusive show In Her Own Words on SI TV. It's raw, it's real, it's empowering.

You can also uncover how our editors narrowed down 5,000 submissions to pick six amazing finalists for SI Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call and model search in #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star. You're also not going to want to miss The Making Of SI Swimsuit 2018, in which viewers get a peak at what went into creating this year's magazine.

Watch more from your favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models on SI TV. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

