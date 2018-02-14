You're Not Going to Want to Miss These Ashley Graham GIFs

Breaking news: We’re still in love with Ashley Graham.

By Xandria James
February 14, 2018

If you haven’t already heard about our love for Ashley Graham, we’re not sure where you've been hiding. From her killer curves to her stunning confidence, it's hard not to fall for this beauty. We're pretty freaking thrilled to have Ashley back for this year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—how could we not be?! To show our adoration for this fierce AF babe, we're giving you five brand new Ashley Graham GIFs because, let's face it, you can never have too many. 

1. She's the sexiest candy striper we've ever seen.

2. She's unfazed by an unconventional swimsuit.

3. She rocks a teeny red bikini like we've never seen before.

4. ...no SERIOUSLY.

5. She proves that orange really is the new black.

She all of Ashley's gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37
Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now