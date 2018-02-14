Wish Granted! Here are Five GIFs That Show Why We Love Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard is back and we couldn't be happier.

By Xandria James
February 14, 2018

Canadian professional tennis player Genie Bouchard made her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance this year and we can barely contain our excitement. This blonde babe has become a total natural in front of the camera and we couldn't be more in love with her charming personality and killer looks. And what better way to show why we are head over heels for this cutie than with GIFs?!

1. She’s not afraid to get a little goofy on set.

2. She’s mastered the art of the athletic pose.

3. She's a total badass.

4. Shades can’t even block her shine.

5. She makes a visor look sexy AF.

See all of Genie Bouchard's gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BECCA by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BECCA by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

