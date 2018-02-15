Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at SI Swimsuit's First-Ever, Instagram-Based Model Search

Get an exclusive look at SI Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call!

By SI Swimsuit
February 15, 2018

It started with 5,000 women, who all shared one dream.

For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit put out an open call asking one simple question: Why should you be our next star? Five thousand Instagram video submissions became 35 contestants. Those women were narrowed down to 15, who joined us to debut our new Swim and Active line at Miami Swim Week. And now we have six amazing finalists, each hoping to be chosen as the winner of SI's first-ever #SISwimSearch.

Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai

From interviews, to photo shoots, to a fashion show for SI's first branded swimwear line, you can now get an exclusive look at this incredible process through #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star on SI TV.

Go behind-the-scenes with the SI Swimsuit editors as they narrow down the list to choose the remaining women. Trust us, you're not going to want to miss this.

Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai

But wait, there's more! You can also uncover the ins and outs of what went into creating this year's issue in The Making Of SI Swimsuit 2018, and watch as SI Swimsuit models celebrate more than just their bodies in the candid project In Her Own Words.

Watch more from your favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models on SI TV. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

See more of our amazing #SISwimSearch finalists here:

Tabria Majors, Iyonna Fairbanks, Camille Kostek, Christie Brinkley, Allie Ayers, Olivia Jordan and Haley Kalil
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Allie Ayers, Olivia Jordan and Haley Kalil
Allie Ayers :: Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Tabria Majors, Iyonna Fairbanks and Camille Kostek
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Allie Ayers
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Haley Kalik
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Iyonna Fairbanks
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Olivia Jordan
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Tabria Majors
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Camille Kostek
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Tabria Majors, Hailey Kalik, Olivia Jordan, Iyonna Fairbanks, Allie Ayers and Camille Kostek
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hunter McGrady, Raven Lyn, Anne De Paula, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock and Myla Dalbesio
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Danielle Herrington
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Kate Bock
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Myla Dalbesio
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Raven Lyn
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hunter McGrady
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Allie Ayers and Olivia Jordan
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Haley Kalil, Iyonna Fairbanks and Tabria Majors
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Iyonna Fairbanks, Allie Ayers and Camille Kostek
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hunter McGrady and Anne De Paula
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
1 of 20
SI Swimsuit 2018 Model Search Celebration at Mr. Purple

