It started with 5,000 women, who all shared one dream.

For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit put out an open call asking one simple question: Why should you be our next star? Five thousand Instagram video submissions became 35 contestants. Those women were narrowed down to 15, who joined us to debut our new Swim and Active line at Miami Swim Week. And now we have six amazing finalists, each hoping to be chosen as the winner of SI's first-ever #SISwimSearch.

From interviews, to photo shoots, to a fashion show for SI's first branded swimwear line, you can now get an exclusive look at this incredible process through #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star on SI TV.

Go behind-the-scenes with the SI Swimsuit editors as they narrow down the list to choose the remaining women. Trust us, you're not going to want to miss this.

But wait, there's more! You can also uncover the ins and outs of what went into creating this year's issue in The Making Of SI Swimsuit 2018, and watch as SI Swimsuit models celebrate more than just their bodies in the candid project In Her Own Words.

