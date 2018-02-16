Ring The Alarm! These Five Hailey Clauson GIFs Are Straight Fire

Hailey Clauson brings the heat to the Bahamas!

By Xandria James
February 18, 2018

It's definitely no secret that we can't get enough of Hailey Clauson, and we are pretty freaking excited to have the 2016 cover model back for SI Swimsuit 2018. This California cutie totally nailed the retro vibe of her Bahamas photo shoot this year, which may be why our obsession with her is at all time high. The love we have for Hailey is truly special and what better way to show why we adore this babe than with GIFs!

1. She roller blades through our dreams.

2. She was made for long walks on the beach.

3. She's RED HOT in hot pink.

4. She's never met a bikini that was too teeny.

5. Her looks could stop traffic.

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a></p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.kulanikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kulani Kinis</a>. Hat by <a href="http://www.kangol.com/us/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">KANGOL</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.mauiandsons.com/" target="_blank">Maui and Sons</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.areyouami.com/" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fila.com/" target="_blank">FILA</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" target="_blank">Chanel at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.juliaclancey.com/" target="_blank">Julia Clancey</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.lilanikole.com/" target="_blank">Lila Nikole</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Shorts by <a href="https://www.jordache.com/" target="_blank">Jordache</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim.</a></p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.juliaclancey.com/" target="_blank">Julia Clancey</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://perfectpeachswim.com/" target="_blank">Perfect Peach</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>. Roller Skates by <a href="https://moxiskates.com/" target="_blank">Moxi Skates</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://perfectpeachswim.com/" target="_blank">Perfect Peach</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.selvaki.com/" target="_blank">Selvaki</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.areyouami.com/" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fila.com/" target="_blank">FILA</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" target="_blank">Chanel at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.leeandlani.com/" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Jacket by <a href="https://www.junkfoodclothing.com/" target="_blank">Junk Food</a>.</p>

