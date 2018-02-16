Five Reasons We've Got a Total Crush on Myla Dalbesio

Myla Dalbesio is a showstopper and we've got the GIFs to prove it.

By Xandria James
February 16, 2018

Two words: Myla Dalbesio. This beauty first captured our hearts as a SI Swimsuit rookie last year and the love affair shows no signs of stopping. Not only is this curvy babe known for making jaws drop, but she's got a passion for empowering women everywhere and shutting down the haters. Talk about the ultimate girl crush. We could go on about our obsession with Myla for days, but we figured we'd let these GIFs speak for themselves!

1. She adds a little sparkle to our lives.

2. She's friends with flamingos.

3. She doesn't break a sweat when a wave comes her way.

4. Her killer blue eyes are totally hypnotizing.

5. She steams up the crystal clear waters of Aruba.

See all of Myla's gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2018 pictures here:

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/">Beach Bunny Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by <a href="http://www.grishko.com/">Grishko</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.misalosangeles.com/">MISA Los Angeles</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.asbydf.com/">AS by DF</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.dippindaisysswimwear.com/">Dippin' Daisy's</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-secret-garden-rib-crop/bls/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.dippindaisysswimwear.com/">Dippin' Daisy's</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit <a href="https://siempregolden.com/">Siempre Golden</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dbleudazzled.com/">D.Bleu Dazzled.</a></p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sinesiakarol.com/">Sinesia Karol</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/">Beach Bunny Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by <a href="http://www.grishko.com/">Grishko</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dbleudazzled.com/">D.Bleu Dazzled.</a></p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Jacket by <a href="https://www.minime-paris.com/">MiniMeParis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://cantikswimwear.com/">Cantik Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.misalosangeles.com/">MISA Los Angeles</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/">Beach Bunny Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sinesiakarol.com/">Sinesia Karol</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Jacket by <a href="https://www.minime-paris.com/">MiniMeParis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://cantikswimwear.com/">Cantik Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.dippindaisysswimwear.com/">Dippin' Daisy's</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-secret-garden-rib-crop/bls/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim.</a></p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sinesiakarol.com/">Sinesia Karol</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by <a href="http://www.grishko.com/">Grishko</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit <a href="https://siempregolden.com/">Siempre Golden</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.asbydf.com/">AS by DF</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit <a href="https://siempregolden.com/">Siempre Golden</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Beach Bunny Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Tutu by <a href="http://www.grishko.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grishko</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dbleudazzled.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">D.Bleu Dazzled</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-secret-garden-rib-crop/bls/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dippindaisys.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dippin' Daisy's</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http:/www.toxicsadie.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dippindaisys.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dippin' Daisy's</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dbleudazzled.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">D.bleu Dazzled</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.misalosangeles.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MISA Los Angeles</a>.</p>

<p>Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.siempregolden.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Siempre Golden</a>.</p>

