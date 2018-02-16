Let These Samantha Hoopes GIFs Heat Up Your Day

We can't get enough of Samantha Hoopes!

By Xandria James
February 18, 2018

Just when we thought our love for Samantha Hoopes couldn't get any stronger, she hit us with a stunning photo shoot for SI Swimsuit 2018 and proved us wrong. Samantha has been the ultimate BAE since her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014, and we were thrilled to see her sizzle on the beaches of Nevis for this year's magazine. The list of why we are obsessed with this blonde beauty is miles long, but we here are just a few reasons she will always have our hearts!

1. She looks WHITE HOT in a white bikini.

2. A backwards swimsuit is no problem for this babe.

3. Sam Hoopes + golden hour = a match made in heaven.

4. She loves a good hammock.

5. Red is definitely her color.

See all of Samantha's beautiful SI Swimsuit 2018 photos here:

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit By <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola and Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p><span>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/z91iax2fo4eqo92v5wjsxo2bcr2hka" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola and Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by <a href="https://thenobraclub.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">No Bra Club</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://lybethras.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lybethras</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Swimsuit by beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://lybethras.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lybethras</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.incswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.incswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://lybethras.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lybethras</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola and Lamar</a>.</p>

Samantha Hoopes 2018: Nevis

