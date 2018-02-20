Shop the styles of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.
It's that time of year again, when you can find the world's hottest swimsuits on the world's hottest babes! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 is on newsstands, and it's one of our sexiest issues to date.
From bandeaus to wetsuits, our models are here to show you how to rock any type of swimsuit. Shop the ten looks below to help you channel your inner Kate Upton or Aly Raisman!
BRENNA HUCKABY
The Waimea Bay Bikini by DUSKII
Available at farfetch.com, $188
KATE UPTON
The Moonlight Swim Bikini by Johanna Ortiz
Available at shopbop.com, $460
ALY RAISMAN
ASHLEY GRAHAM
Marlowe Bikini Top & Jayden Moderate Bikini Bottom by TAVIK
Available at bloomingdales.com, $136
KATE BOCK
Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini by Hunza G
Available at net-a-porter.com, $165
CAMILLE KOSTEK
The Dylan Top and Theo Bottom by FELLA
Available at net-a-porter.com, $195
KATE WASLEY
The Rib Tide Bikini by Beach Bunny
Available at revolve.com, $260
KATE UPTON
The Isla Top and Basic Bikini Bottom by PILYQ
Available at neimanmarcus.com, $145
KATE BOCK
Senorita High Waist Bow Bikini Bottom by VYB
Available at swimspot.com, $74
SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK
Hey Girl Top and Veronica Bottom by L*SPACE
Available at shopbop.com, $161
Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2018: