It's that time of year again, when you can find the world's hottest swimsuits on the world's hottest babes! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 is on newsstands, and it's one of our sexiest issues to date.

From bandeaus to wetsuits, our models are here to show you how to rock any type of swimsuit. Shop the ten looks below to help you channel your inner Kate Upton or Aly Raisman!

BRENNA HUCKABY



James Macari

The Waimea Bay Bikini by DUSKII

Available at farfetch.com, $188

KATE UPTON



Yu Tsai

The Moonlight Swim Bikini by Johanna Ortiz

Available at shopbop.com, $460

ALY RAISMAN



James Macari

ASHLEY GRAHAM



Josie Clough

Marlowe Bikini Top & Jayden Moderate Bikini Bottom by TAVIK

Available at bloomingdales.com, $136

KATE BOCK



Josie Clough

Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini by Hunza G

Available at net-a-porter.com, $165

CAMILLE KOSTEK



Yu Tsai

The Dylan Top and Theo Bottom by FELLA

Available at net-a-porter.com, $195

KATE WASLEY



Yu Tsai

The Rib Tide Bikini by Beach Bunny

Available at revolve.com, $260

KATE UPTON



Yu Tsai

The Isla Top and Basic Bikini Bottom by PILYQ

Available at neimanmarcus.com, $145

KATE BOCK



Josie Clough

Senorita High Waist Bow Bikini Bottom by VYB

Available at swimspot.com, $74

SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK



Yu Tsai

Hey Girl Top and Veronica Bottom by L*SPACE

Available at shopbop.com, $161

Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2018:



