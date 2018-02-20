Shop the Look! Ten Swimsuits You Can Buy From the SI Swimsuit 2018 Issue

Shop the styles of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

By Joanna Giunta
February 20, 2018

It's that time of year again, when you can find the world's hottest swimsuits on the world's hottest babes! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 is on newsstands, and it's one of our sexiest issues to date.

From bandeaus to wetsuits, our models are here to show you how to rock any type of swimsuit. Shop the ten looks below to help you channel your inner Kate Upton or Aly Raisman!

BRENNA HUCKABY

James Macari


The Waimea Bay Bikini by DUSKII
Available at farfetch.com, $188

KATE UPTON

Yu Tsai


The Moonlight Swim Bikini by Johanna Ortiz
Available at shopbop.com, $460

ALY RAISMAN

James Macari
Available at shopbop.com, $220

ASHLEY GRAHAM

Josie Clough


Marlowe Bikini Top & Jayden Moderate Bikini Bottom by TAVIK
Available at bloomingdales.com, $136

KATE BOCK

Josie Clough


Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini by Hunza G
Available at net-a-porter.com, $165

CAMILLE KOSTEK

Yu Tsai


The Dylan Top and Theo Bottom by FELLA
Available at net-a-porter.com, $195

KATE WASLEY

Yu Tsai


The Rib Tide Bikini by Beach Bunny
Available at revolve.com, $260

KATE UPTON

Yu Tsai


The Isla Top and Basic Bikini Bottom by PILYQ
Available at neimanmarcus.com, $145

KATE BOCK

Josie Clough


Senorita High Waist Bow Bikini Bottom by VYB
Available at swimspot.com, $74

SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK

Yu Tsai


Hey Girl Top and Veronica Bottom by L*SPACE
Available at shopbop.com, $161

Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2018:

Barbara Palvin, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Hailey Clauson, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Chase Carter, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Danielle Herrington, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Lais Ribeiro, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Robin Holzken, Bahamas

Ben Watts
Kate Upton, Aruba

Yu Tsai
Bianca Balti, Aruba

Yu Tsai
Alexis Ren

Yu Tsai
Bianca Balti

Yu Tsai
Sailor Brinkley Cook

Yu Tsai
Raven Lyn

Yu Tsai
Georgia Gibbs

Yu Tsai
Kate Wasley

Yu Tsai
Ebonee Davis, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Olivia Culpo, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Paulina Porizkova, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley, NYC

Taylor Ballantyne
Brenna Huckaby

James Macari
Aly Raisman

James Macari
Genie Bouchard

James Macari
Paige Spiranac

James Macari
Sloane Stephens

James Macari
Anne de Paula

Josie Clough
Vita Sidorkina

Josie Clough
Samantha Hoopes

Josie Clough
Kate Bock

Josie Clough
Ashley Graham

Josie Clough
Jasmyn Wilkins

Josie Clough
Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018!

