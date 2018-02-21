All that glitters is gold! After the party is the after party...which meant it was time for SI Swimsuit to head over to Goldbar following the epic party at the Moxy in Times Square last week.

Famous for its golden skulls, Goldbar has been a top nightlife destination for over a decade. The bar recently celebrated its eleventh anniversary, which paid tribute its lavish cocktail menu and unique party atmosphere.

Hailey Clauson and Robyn Lawley Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit icons Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo, Lais Riberio, and SI Swimsuit 2018 cover model Danielle Herrington headed downtown on a party bus to dance the night away, and they were not disappointed.

Lais Ribeiro, Haley Kalil and Danielle Herrington; Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Kate Upton and Nasim Pedrad Mashbooths

The ladies of SI Swimsuit and their guests were treated to music by special guest DJ Sam Blacky, as well as a plethora of delicious snacks and drinks.

DJ Sam Blacky Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

As if that were not enough, everyone hopped into the Mashbooths photo booth, to document the unforgettable night. And trust us when we say theres never been a sexier photo booth in all of time.

