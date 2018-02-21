How do you take the always-sunny island of Aruba and make it even hotter? Bring eight gorgeous SI Swimsuit models. For this year’s issue, the SI crew headed to the most revisited destination in the Caribbean with Kate Upton, Myla Dalbesio, Biana Balti, Sailor Brinkley Book, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs, Kate Wasley, and Rookie of the Year Alexis Ren.

Aruba is home to one of the “Top 10 Beaches in the World,” so it only makes sense that paradise-lovers return to the island year after year for a memorable getaway.

Yu Tsai

Located on the largest beachfront stretch of Palm Beach, The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort Casino was the ideal place to stay for this unforgettable shoot. From the iconic architecture designed by Morris Lapidus, to the delicious lobster at the Sunset Grille, to stunning pools and gardens, we pretty much never wanted to leave!

Aside from this wonderful hotel, Aruba has so much to offer — and we’re not just talking about the constant 82° F temperature and refreshing breezes. Since 1890, the island has been recognized has having the “World’s Finest Aloe,” which means you can get some seriously refreshing spa treatments to take your relaxation to a whole new level.

Hilton Aruba

Aruba even has something for all you adventure seekers out there. If 20 miles of rugged terrain in an ATV, UTV, Jeep Safari, horseback or on foot sounds like your dream, then look no further than the Arikok National Park. From an invigorating hike through the Guadirikiri Caves to a one-of-a-kind dip in the Natural Pool (Conchi), a visit to the park is sure to make your trip even more unique.

The “One Happy Island” is also a melting pot with more than 90 nationalities. The Amerindian, Latin and European influences can be found in every area of the island, ensuring an enriching cultural experience for everyone who visits.

With so much to do, a trip to Aruba is truly an escape unlike any other.

See some of our favorite moments from our shoot in Aruba:

