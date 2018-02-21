SI Swimsuit 2018: Tierra del Sol in Aruba

Perfect weather, sandy beaches and some HOT, HOT, HOT athletes? What more could we ask for? This year, the SI crew took a trip to Tierra del Sol in Aruba with the lovely Brenna Huckaby, Genie Bouchard, Aly Raisman, Paige Spiranac and Sloane Stephens, and we couldn’t have asked for a better experience.

Tierra del Sol is truly Aruba’s premier vacation destination. Staying in one of resort's luxurious condos, villas, or estate homes puts you just minutes away from all Palm Beach has to offer. Not to mention the resort has an incredible 18-hole Championship Golf Course that is suitable for all golfers. Right, Paige?

James Macari

James Macari

When you’re not on the course, there is still plenty to do. Whether you stop to take in the most breathtaking panoramic views on the island, grab a delicious meal at the resorts restaurant, or spend the day getting pampered at the spa, Tierra del Sol has a little something for everyone.

Not only can you stay at this stunning resort, but you can also experience all the amazing elements of the island. With so much to do, it’s no wonder Aruba is the most revisited destination in the Caribbean.

The culinary scene is unlike any other, drawing influence from the 90 nationalities that make up the cultural melting pot that is Aruba. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood or a mouth-watering steak, the island has over 200 restaurants to satisfy your every craving.

There is also no shortage of adventure on the island. From the countless coves to explore to the natural bridges, caves and desert-like terrain in the Arikok National Park, adrenaline junkies will feel right at home in Aruba. With such a vibrant culture and remarkable scenery, the “One Happy Island” provides the ultimate travel experience for anyone lucky enough to visit.

See some of our favorite moments from our second shoot in Aruba:

