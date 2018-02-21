Paige Spiranac Steals Our Hearts in These Five GIFs

Presenting even more reasons to love Paige Spiranac!

By Xandria James
February 21, 2018

Golfer Paige Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut this year, and we must admit that she's captured our hearts rather quickly. We're still dreaming of her photo shoot in Aruba (black is seriously her color!) and couldn't be more amazed at how she uses her platform to fight cyberbullying. If you're anything like us, you can never have too much Paige.

Well, you're in luck! We've rounded up five more reasons to love this babe in the form of GIFs!

1. Unconventional tan lines don't scare her.

2. She looks like a total natural on a motorcycle.

3. She not afraid to get a little dirty.

4. She even pulls off a beach turtleneck.

5. Her sexy gaze is mesmerizing.

Check out all of Paiges stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com">MIKOH</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.slateswim.com">SLATE SWIM.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com">AreYouAmI.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.poswim.com">Po Swim by Ava Frati.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.poswim.com">Po Swim by Ava Frati.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp">Divamp</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.slateswim.com">SLATE SWIM.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com">AreYouAmI.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com">Beach Bunny Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com">Beach Bunny Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com">AreYouAmI.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.poswim.com">Po Swim by Ava Frati.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.onlyhearts.com">Only Hearts</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lulifama.com">Luli Fama.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com">MIKOH.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com">AreYouAmI.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp">Divamp</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.slateswim.com">SLATE SWIM.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com">MIKOH.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BfYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com">AreYouAmI.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com">Beach Bunny Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com">MIKOH.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp">Divamp</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.slateswim.com">SLATE SWIM.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.onlyhearts.com">Only Hearts.</a> Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lulifama.com">Luli Fama.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com">MIKOH</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.slateswim.com">SLATE SWIM.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com">MIKOH.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. <span style="font-family: Nunito, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400;">Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.bfyne.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: medium; font-family: Nunito, sans-serif;">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.onlyhearts.com">Only Hearts</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lulifama.com">Luli Fama.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.onlyhearts.com">Only Hearts.</a> Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lulifama.com">Luli Fama.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE.</a></p>

<p>Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com">AreYouAmI.</a></p>

Paige Spiranac 2018: Aruba

