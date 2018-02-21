Golfer Paige Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut this year, and we must admit that she's captured our hearts rather quickly. We're still dreaming of her photo shoot in Aruba (black is seriously her color!) and couldn't be more amazed at how she uses her platform to fight cyberbullying. If you're anything like us, you can never have too much Paige.

Well, you're in luck! We've rounded up five more reasons to love this babe in the form of GIFs!

1. Unconventional tan lines don't scare her.

2. She looks like a total natural on a motorcycle.

3. She not afraid to get a little dirty.

4. She even pulls off a beach turtleneck.

5. Her sexy gaze is mesmerizing.

