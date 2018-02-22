A new year means it was only a matter of time before a new Emily Ratajkowski nude photo shoot would surface.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and "Blurred Lines" beauty bares all in a new cover story for Vanity Fair Spain. The European division of the publication declared her the leader of the "Selfie Era" and we couldn't agree more. Known for her steamy snaps and social posts, it only makes sense that Emily would front the story about her global status and famous selfies.

@vanityfairspain by #NormanJeanRoy A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:07pm PST

The model and actress also opens up to the magazine about the "dark side of a business that is being questioned for sexual abuse."

Emily expressed that she is glad that men who have abused their positions of power are now being held accountable for their actions, and touched on the fact that she will continue to use her platform as a social media star to share her views on politics and feminism.

"At some point I realized that social networks were a tool I could use to work," she said. "The evolution was gradual, natural, organic. Now it's my way of dictating what I want [fans] to see from me at every moment."

BTS A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:34am PST

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

To read the full interview, be sure to pick up issue 115 of Vanity Fair Spain this month.

See all of Emily's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2014:

